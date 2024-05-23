King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,575 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454,041. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

