King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 9,057 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $54,947,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

