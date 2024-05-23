Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $403.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $393.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 362.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

