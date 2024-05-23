Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

