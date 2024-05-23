Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

MARPS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

