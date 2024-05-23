Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.