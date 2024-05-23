Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $226,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after buying an additional 1,404,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 231.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 378,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 278.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 449,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSE:NEP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

