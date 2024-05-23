Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 3,505,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

