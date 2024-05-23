McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

MCK stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $560.81. 192,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,502. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.