Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Acquires £6,371.43 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Critchley bought 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £6,371.43 ($8,097.90).

Mears Group Stock Performance

Shares of MER opened at GBX 389.50 ($4.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.04. The company has a market cap of £374.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,217.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.06).

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,062.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 420 ($5.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MER

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.