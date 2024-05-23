Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Acquires £6,371.43 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Critchley bought 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £6,371.43 ($8,097.90).
Shares of MER opened at GBX 389.50 ($4.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.04. The company has a market cap of £374.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,217.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.06).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,062.50%.
Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
