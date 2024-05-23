Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.89. 3,720,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,117,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 669,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

