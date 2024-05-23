Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $393.89 and last traded at $392.44. 14,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

