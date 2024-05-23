Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %

MDT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

