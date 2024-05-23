Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45.
Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %
MDT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
