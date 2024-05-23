Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 2.4%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.89 and last traded at $83.70. Approximately 3,678,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,085,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

