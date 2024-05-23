MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2,100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.0 %

MELI stock opened at $1,736.78 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,539.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,583.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 34.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 309.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.