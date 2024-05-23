Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.02. 2,572,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

