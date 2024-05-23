Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,061 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 38,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.