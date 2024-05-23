Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 672.75 and a beta of 0.82. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

