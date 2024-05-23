MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 2,430 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

