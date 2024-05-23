Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $99.84. 180,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 948,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOD. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,414,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.