Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.19 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,546 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 288,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. 5,862,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

