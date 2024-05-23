Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MUSA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,155. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day moving average is $391.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $447.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,669 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.