Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,653.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00085958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012641 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,549.87 or 0.72458029 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

