Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Navigator
Navigator Stock Down 5.1 %
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.