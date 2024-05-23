Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,432 shares of company stock worth $26,390,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. 1,350,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

