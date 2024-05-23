Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEON opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

