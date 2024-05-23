NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $104.73

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.73, but opened at $101.72. NetEase shares last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 285,276 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

