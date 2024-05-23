New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.