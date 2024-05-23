Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $48.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $46.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

