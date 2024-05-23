NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 778,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,162,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

NextDecade Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 51.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

