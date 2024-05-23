nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Director Sells $509,779.44 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
LASR opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.42.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of nLIGHT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on nLIGHT
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nLIGHT
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.