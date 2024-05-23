nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Director Sells $509,779.44 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LASR opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nLIGHT by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,711,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198,609 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

