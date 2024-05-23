Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $243.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

