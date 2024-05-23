Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $67.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

