Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 6,132,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

