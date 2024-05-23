Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,106. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

