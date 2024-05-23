Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $523.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

