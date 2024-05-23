Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

