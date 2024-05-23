Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.