Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $556.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,711. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.