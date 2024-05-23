Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

