Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.56 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 100,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,607. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on New Jersey Resources

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.