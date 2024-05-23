Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,947,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $35,309,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $11,744,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,460. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.