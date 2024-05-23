Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 108 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

JAZZ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.