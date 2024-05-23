Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,926 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after purchasing an additional 131,418 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 366,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,426. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

