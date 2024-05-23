Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $966,367. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.13. 16,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

