Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.95. 36,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,860. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

