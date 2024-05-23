Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,309 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 314,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,289. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.