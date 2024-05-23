Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,378 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.05. 202,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,108. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

