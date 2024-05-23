Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,408 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,524 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 1,481,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,649. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

