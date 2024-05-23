Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,530 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day moving average of $304.51. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

