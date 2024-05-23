Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 543 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CHK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 519,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,619. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

